"Beating them is a good way"- Former WWE Champion on Stone Cold Steve Austin's return

Drew McIntyre doesn't mind legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin making sporadic appearances in WWE.

The Texas Rattlesnake is set to return to Vince McMahon's promotion as he'll be a special guest on "The KO Show" at WrestleMania 38. Stone Cold was last seen in WWE in 2020.

Speaking about the legendary wrestler's return in an interview with SoloWrestling, McIntyre stated that bringing out veterans from time to time helps the younger generation in getting over with the fans:

"I think bringing in guys like that and beating them is a good way to represent the current generation," said McIntyre. "Things like this allow us to continue to provide quality stories and fights with established names. Cases like Brock Lesnar or Goldberg are an example, but it's good to level things up so as not to intimidate the young guys. Almost fifteen years ago I shared dressing rooms with names like Undertaker, Batista or Rey Mysterio and it was very difficult to climb." [H/T- solowrestling]

Kevin Owens impersonated Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE RAW

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW started with the sound of glass shattering, which got a huge pop from the crowd. However, much to the disappointment of fans, it was Kevin Owens who walked out dressed as the beloved legend.

The Prizefigther went on to cut a promo as the WWE Hall of Famer before the latter's music hit again. But this twist was simply another swerve by Owens, who then stunned a member of the ring crew to end the segment.

The time for talks will be over come April 2 as both men will come face-to-face after trading words for weeks. While KO and Stone Cold Steve Austin may be meeting on the talk show, everyone knows there's going to be a stunner at WrestleMania.

