WWE RAW Results: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights March 21st, 2022 - Rey Mysterio's mask stolen

RAW kicked off with Stone Cold Steve Austin's entrance music, but Kevin Owens walked out, wearing the Hall of Famer's ring attire and a bald cap. KO pretended he was Austin and mocked the latter.

Stone Cold's music hit for a second time, and it was just another prank from KO. Owens called for some beer but dropped it as the stagehands threw it at him. Kevin asked one of them to bring it over to the ring, only to hit the poor guy with a stunner before pouring the beer on top of him.

Backstage on RAW, Seth Rollins was questioned about possibly not having a WrestleMania match, and he just laughed like a maniac and walked off.

WWE RAW Results (March 21st, 2022): Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Dirty Dawgs

The Miz came out to join The Dirty Dawgs at ringside before the match began. Ziggler and Dominik kicked off the bout, and the latter connected an arm drag and sent his opponent outside. Back in the ring, Roode tagged in, and they hit a double team move on Dominik for a near fall.

Rey took out Ziggler before joining Dom to take out Roode in the corner. Seth Rollins made his entrance and said that the show was on hold until he said his piece.

Rollins talked about getting a WrestleMania spot, but his mic kept being cut off. The Visionary was furious as we headed to a break on RAW. Back in the show, the match continued, and Rollins was nowhere to be seen.

Dominik got some big moves on Roode before Dolph came in and broke the pin. The Young Mysterio took out Ziggler but the distraction let Roode hit a spinebuster for a near fall. Dominik hit the 619, and the frog splash before picking up the win.

Result: Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. The Dirty Dawgs

Ziggler took out Dominik after the match, and The Miz came up and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Rey before ripping off his mask. Rey hid his face and retreated as The A-Lister held out the mask like a trophy and walked backstage.

Grade: B

Rollins was backstage and called Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville buffoons for cutting his promo off before laughing at them and walking off.

Meanwhile, The Miz walked around wearing Rey's mask and said that it was a gift for Logan Paul.

WWE announced that next week's Monday Night Show will have Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar come face-to-face ahead of their bout at WrestleMania 38.

Omos vs. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez on RAW

Azeez distracted Omos while Apollo tried to hit him with a dropkick, but they were overpowered as Omos took them both outside and grabbed them by their throats.

Azeez managed to send Omos into the ring post before they returned to the ring and the match officially started.

Azeez was being tossed around in the ring before Crews was dropped. Omos told Apollo that this was all his fault before dropping him on top of Azeez and pinning them both simultaneously.

Result: Omos def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

After the match, Omos said that he was unstoppable and put out an open challenge for a possible WrestleMania opponent.

Grade: C

AJ Styles was out next and said he was recovering from an injury for the last two weeks, thanks to Edge. He said he wasn't looking for an explanation, he wanted a fight. The Phenomenal One called Edge out but Seth Rollins walked out instead.

Rollins told AJ to go home and return after WrestleMania, while Seth ends Edge's career at The Show of Shows. AJ proclaimed that he would show up at the premium live event as long as he could walk.

Rollins thought about taking AJ out, and they argued for a bit before Adam and Sonya came out to announce a match between the two. The winner gets a WrestleMania match. AJ attacked Rollins, but Seth managed to run away as RAW continued.

Backstage on RAW, Zelina Vega was concerned about Carmella's lack of focus due to the wedding and tossed her phone away. They called each other names before Mella slapped Vega, and a brawl broke out.

Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya on RAW

Ripley and Baszler kicked off the match, and Rhea landed a big dropkick before going for the tag. Natalya came in and hit a big basement dropkick off a distraction before tagging Baszler back in.

Carmella came out mid-match and started complaining to Corey Graves, causing a big distraction at ringside. Liv tried to tag Rhea, but Shayna dragged the latter off the apron. Baszler and Natalya cornered Liv in the ring and hit Hart Attack to win.

Result: Shayna Baszler & Natalya def. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley

After the match, Vega came out with her scepter and took out Liv and Rhea before Carmella wiped out Natalya and Baszler at ringside. The Women's Tag Champs stepped into the ring and stared each other down before embracing.

Grade: C

We learned that Bianca Belair had suffered an injury after the RAW Women's Champ's attack on her with the steel chair. Becky Lynch was next on RAW with the steel chair and sat down in the ring.

Lynch threatened Belair and said she would sell her soul to keep the title. She said she would show the fans what her riddles meant at WrestleMania if Belair made it there.

Backstage on RAW, Austin Theory called Pat McAfee 'a dumb jock' before threatening to get him fired.

Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor on RAW

Pat McAfee walked out to join the announcement team while Austin Theory took control in the ring early on. Balor came back with a dropkick and stomped on his opponents on the apron before he was sent outside.

McAfee distracted Theory at ringside while Balor dropkicked Austin through the barricades. After a break on RAW, The Prince got some big moves in before the match went outside and the constant distraction from McAfee let him take control.

Back in the ring, Balor missed the finisher, and Austin was about to finish the match, but McAfee got on the apron. The latter backed off and Balor countered the finisher before Theory tried to set up for the finisher once more.

Another well-timed distraction from McAfee saw Balor roll Austin up and pick up the win.

Result: Finn Balor def. Austin Theory

Grade: B

RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy on RAW

Randy and Gable kicked off the match, and Orton had the upper hand early on and tagged in Riddle for a big stomp. Gable got a suplex and tagged Otis, who helped isolate Riddle in the ring.

After a break, Randy tagged in and tried for the draping DDT, but Otis stopped it. Randy hit the DDT on Gable anyway and set up for the RKO. The latter blocked the move before sending Orton outside. Riddle came in and hit the Bro-Derek for the win.

Result: RK-Bro def. Alpha Academy

Otis attacked Riddle after the match, and The Street Profits came out to take them out. The latter cleared the ring before hitting their finishers on Riddle before RAW moved on.

Grade: B

Reggie & Dana Brooke vs. Tamina & Akira Tozawa on RAW

Dana got on Reggie's back to start the match, and Tozawa ended up on Tamina's back as the match continued. Tozawa was caught in the middle as the match went on and Reggie managed to get a quick win by rolling him up.

Result: Reggie & Dana Brooke def. Tamina & Akira Tozawa

Tamina carried Tozawa backstage after the match as Reggie and Dana celebrated in the ring.

Grade: C-

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins on RAW

AJ was taken down early in the match but dodged a pedigree before sending Rollins outside for a big diving forearm. After a break on RAW, AJ got some good hits before Rollins sidestepped a tackle, sending Styles into the turnbuckles.

Rollins was back in control and got a few near falls before Styles tried for the Phenomenal Forearm, only to slip and fall to the outside. Rollins got a big dive to the outside before heading for another break.

Back on RAW, Rollins was unloading on his opponent before the latter fired back and took him down. Rollins reversed the Styles Clash but took the front facebuster. Rollins got the Falcon Arrow for a near fall before AJ got a vertical suplex into the ring post in the corner.

AJ climbed the ropes, and Rollins followed him up before Styles dropped Rollins with a Torture Rack/Rack Bomb. AJ tried for the forearm but took a superkick and a buckle bomb. Rollins hit a frog splash, but Styles got his knees up.

Styles was about to finish the match, but Edge came out and attacked him with a steel chair, causing a DQ. Rollins tried to reverse the decision but failed before losing it at ringside. Rollins got a mic and said that it was "bullsh*t."

Rollins said next week's 'Monday Night RAW will not happen' until he gets his WrestleMania shot before wrecking the set as the show went off the air.

Result: AJ Styles def. Seth Rollins via DQ

Grade: A

Episode grade: B

The Miz went after Rey Mysterio's mask on tonight's RAW while Seth Rollins got his last chance at earning a WrestleMania match. Kevin Owens mocked a WWE Legend while we got a premium live event-worthy main event on RAW.

