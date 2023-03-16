Former WWE Champion was supposed to beat Shane McMahon before late change, ex-writer says

Former WWE writer Dave Schilling recently disclosed the original plan for Shane McMahon's match against The Miz at WrestleMania 35.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions faced off in a singles contest at the 2019 event. A month earlier, McMahon turned heel by attacking The Miz after they unsuccessfully tried to recapture the tag titles from The Usos at Fastlane.

Schilling worked on WWE's creative team around the time of WrestleMania 35. He wrote on Twitter that The Miz was initially supposed to secure the victory at The Show of Shows. However, McMahon was booked as the winner at short notice.

Dave Schilling @dave_schilling The only thing I have to say about Miz vs Shane McMahon is Miz was supposed to go over until the day of the show. The only thing I have to say about Miz vs Shane McMahon is Miz was supposed to go over until the day of the show.

WrestleMania 35 featured 16 matches, including four on the kickoff show. McMahon's Falls Count Anywhere bout with The Miz was widely viewed as one of the best matches of the night.

The finish saw The Miz suplex his former tag team partner off a scaffold in amongst the crowd. Despite being on the receiving end of the move, McMahon recorded a pinfall win after landing on top of The A-Lister.

How Vince McMahon reacted to The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Another memorable moment came when The Miz's father, George Mizanin, got involved in the match. Mizanin stood in front of the announce desk to stop Shane McMahon from landing a top-rope elbow drop on his son. He then climbed into the ring before hilariously raising his fists in a fighting stance.

Mizanin later revealed on the Jobbing Out podcast that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon enjoyed his cameo role:

"Vince McMahon came up to me and said it was his favorite part of the whole of WrestleMania, which is one of the greatest compliments I have ever gotten."

Not everything went according to plan for Mizanin, aka Mr. Miz, that day. He suffered a broken rib after receiving a knee from Shane McMahon during their in-ring altercation.

