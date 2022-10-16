"You’re locker room leader?"- Former WWE Champion's reaction to CM Punk holding a backstage meeting

CM Punk once allegedly held a locker room meeting backstage in WWE, leaving in-ring veteran Rob Van Dam confused.

It has been a while since CM Punk went off at the AEW All Out media scrum. Several pro-wrestling personalities have shared their opinions on Punk's controversial rant at this point.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently appeared at an "Inside The Ropes" live show in London. The veteran had a lot to say about Punk and revealed that he had an interesting conversation with him back during their WWE days.

This happened way back in 2000s when Rob Van Dam and CM Punk were both regular acts on WWE's version of ECW. Punk once approached RVD backstage and informed him that he was about to hold a team meeting backstage. Apparently, someone was stealing stuff from wrestlers' bags in the locker room. Check out his full comments below:

"I’ve [been] gone for 30 days, when I came back it was the first show back and CM Punk approaches me at the building and he says, ‘Hey, Rob, I just want to let you know, I’m going to have a team meeting in the dressing room.’"

Punk made it clear to RVD that the theft incident had nothing to do with him. RVD was surprised to see that Punk had seemingly declared himself a locker room leader.

"He says, ‘Of course, this has nothing to do with you. I just want to tell you so you know, like when everyone’s back there and stuff.’ I’m like, ‘What? You’re locker room leader? Like what happened?’ But some people are comfortable just taking that position of control and moving forward and I don’t know. I kind of think he’s one of them," RVD said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

CM Punk and Rob Van Dam never got to have a singles match in WWE

It's quite a shame that fans never got to witness a singles battle between Rob Van Dam and CM Punk back in the day. The fact that both men were babyfaces at the time had a lot to do with the duo never feuding with each other.

Punk went on to become one of the biggest superstars in WWE. By that time, RVD had left the company and was wrestling elsewhere. Punk won the WWE title on two occasions and was the most popular act on WWE TV for in the early 2010s. His status as a possible locker room leader at the time is still up for debate, though.

What do you make of Punk's message to Rob Van Dam about holding a backstage meeting? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

