Former WWE Champion suspects The Rock might interfere in his match with Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre believes that The Rock might interfere if he collides with Roman Reigns in the near future.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. Reigns defeated McIntyre when all was said and done, thus retaining his titles.

The Scottish Warrior isn't done with Reigns in the least, though. While speaking with My SA recently, McIntyre opened up about going after Reigns once again in the near future.

He made it clear that he would go through the entire Bloodline as well as Reigns' family in order to get to him. McIntyre added that he would target The Rock as well, or else he would probably interfere in his match with The Tribal Chief.

"That is who I am, and I will get a shot at the title. I will go around to the entire Bloodline family knock on their door, then apologize and then beat them up. Then I will go to the Rock’s door and say, ‘I am so sorry. You are such a great guy. Your mother is awesome. She looked after my wife at WrestleMania all those years ago, but I am going to have to beat you up because you might show up while I am fighting Roman. I have to take out the whole family. I am sorry,’” said McIntyre. [H/T My SA]

The Rock has come to Roman Reigns' aid in the past

Drew McIntyre's suspicions might have been influenced by the final moments of the 2015 Royal Rumble match, when Roman Reigns eliminated Big Show and Kane. The disgruntled duo didn't take it kindly and re-entered the ring to launch a two-on-one attack on Reigns.

To everyone's surprise, WWE legend The Rock came to Reigns' aid, and the real-life cousins made quick work of the villains. Moments later, Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble and celebrated with The Great One.

Drew McIntyre is currently set to face Karrion Kross in a strap match at Extreme Rules 2022.

What do you think about McIntyre's suspicions? Do you see The Brahma Bull interfering in a match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre?

