Former WWE Champion should be taken off TV after SummerSlam loss, according to Eric Bischoff

Former WCW President and RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Drew McIntyre's current run with WWE.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was in a heated rivalry with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther leading up to SummerSlam. The two stars met in a singles match for the IC title at the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, the Ring General prevailed and picked up a hard-fought win over the Scottish Warrior.

On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned that if he was in charge of creative, he would take the former WWE Champion off TV for a few months.

The Hall of Famer claimed that the fans would forget about the loss in a few months, and then Drew can return and be a top guy on the red brand.

"If I didn't already have a plan for Drew, I'd give him a rest. I'd separate him for a little while, let the 'absence makes the heart grow fonder' factor kick in, bring him back in a couple of months. By that time, the audience will have completely forgotten about this loss and it really won't matter."

"He has all the ingredients. It's right there. He's got the look, the ability, the charisma, he uniqueness, he's a unique character. You could repackage him in anything that you wanted to and not skip a beat." [From 0:15 - 1:02]

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE at Money in the Bank

The Ring General defended the Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank in London. Gunther picked up the win over Riddle and announced his dominance over the division.

However, Drew McIntyre made his comeback to loud cheers from the fans in attendance. This was the first time the Scottish Warrior was on TV since WrestleMania 39. He quickly leveled Gunther with the Claymore and started his program with the champ.

