Former WWE champion takes major shot at Hulk Hogan

A former WWE champion recently took a major shot at Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster is launching the Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion alongside Eric Bischoff and Israel Martinez.

Former United States Champion MVP was interviewed by BetIdeas and discussed his wrestling Mount Rushmore. During his answer, the former WWE star took a massive shot at Hulk Hogan and claimed that he had disqualified himself from consideration.

"Oh man, I hate these hypotheticals. Because there are so many greats, you know? There are some people that I think should be on it. It’s a personal preference. It’s all a matter of taste. Would I say Macho Man should be on it, in my opinion? Absolutely, he should be on it. There are many people that would make the case that Hulk Hogan should be on it…I think he’s disqualified in my opinion, because…he’s who he is. Self-admitted, unapologetic, so that’s that," he said.

Hulk Hogan made an appearance on WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix on January 6 but was loudly booed by the fans in attendance.

Bill Apter comments on WWE legend Hulk Hogan's new venture

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter discussed the new promotion and admitted that it was not something he was interested in. The veteran added that he loves scripted professional wrestling and added that there are still many people who have negative opinions of the WWE Hall of Famer.

"So this is something that I probably, with my interest level, probably won't be something that I will run to see. I just don't have... I am just at scripted professional wrestling, that's my love... I don't know if the endorsing of Hogan and [Eric] Bischoff will mean tons of 'buy this.' I don't know. There is still a lot of Hogan haters out there, and he knows it," Apter said. [19:37 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Former WWE star MVP is currently in All Elite Wrestling and is the leader of The Hurt Syndicate faction alongside AEW Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Popular AEW star MJF was recently welcomed as the newest member of The Hurt Syndicate. Hogan has repeatedly gotten Shelton Benjamin's name wrong during interviews, and the AEW star recently responded on social media.

