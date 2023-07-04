Former WWE Champion takes a shot at Drew McIntyre and Gunther

Last Saturday, at Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre returned to WWE as he confronted his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Gunther. Sheamus has now made an interesting comment about his long-time rivals.

The Ring General, McIntyre, and Sheamus locked horns on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April 2023. Many consider the Intercontinental Championship bout the best match of the year so far.

Responding to a fan's Twitter poll about the best bouts of the year so far, Sheamus, in character, labeled his two rivals as muppets.

"Without me, these two muppets [McIntyre and Gunther] couldn’t find a banger in a fireworks factory."

While McIntyre and Gunther are now on RAW, Sheamus is still on SmackDown. Hence, the Irishman will likely be left out of a potential rematch for the title.

Sheamus on his match at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Celtic Warrior has been in the company for over a decade and has gone toe-to-toe with some of the greatest superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment history.

The former WWE Champion's WrestleMania 39 match was well-received by fans worldwide. However, Sheamus stated in a recent interview with Metro that the inclusion of his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, could have made the contest much better.

"I’ve always tried to get the boys involved, there’s just a lot of creative stuff that’s out of my hands. They kinda got sidelined on that, which shouldn’t have been the case." Sheamus added: "Sitting on the sidelines, especially when you’re passionate, and you know you’re talented and you know you can go, there’s nothing more frustrating. It could’ve been better." [H/T Metro]

Following McIntyre and Gunther's confrontation this past weekend, it seems the two stars will battle it out at WWE's next big premium live event, SummerSlam 2023.

