Former WWE champion takes shot at Naomi following RAW

A WWE Superstar took a major shot at Naomi following this week's episode of RAW. The Glow won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE last month.

Ad

The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh last night on RAW. Kofi Kingston made a drastic change following the loss, and Woods took to social media today to poke fun at Naomi.

The Women's Money in the Bank winner shared a humorous video of herself "stealing" and wondered if she would get in trouble as an employee of the company.

Ad

Trending

"Is employee theft a misdemeanor or felony? Asking for a friend ⚠️ ✌️ 💨," she wondered.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Xavier Woods responded to the video by hilariously asking if she was an employee, as WWE Superstars are independent contractors.

"You're an employee???" wrote Woods.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods and Kingston captured the titles from The War Raiders at WWE WrestleMania 41. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are now in their second reign as World Tag Team Champions after winning the titles from The New Day last night on RAW.

Popular WWE star reveals she has been inspired by Naomi's recent success

Natalya recently shared that she was inspired by Naomi having success as of late on WWE television.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya noted that the 37-year-old has been in the business for a while, and Triple H still sees value in her. She suggested that her time in the spotlight would be coming as well.

"Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. She, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. She started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too." [2:49 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the interview with Natalya in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action