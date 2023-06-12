Former WWE Champion takes subtle shot at The Viking Raiders ahead of potential return

Since moving to WWE's main roster in 2019, The Viking Raiders have often been featured on television. But the tag team is yet to do anything of substance yet. Despite being former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions, it seems the company does not have much to do with them.

Erik and Ivar's most notable feud since their return to the company was with The New Day. Kofi Kingston recently took a shot at the RAW tag team on his social media page.

The Viking Raiders were featured at WrestleMania 39 in the fatal-four-way showcase match earlier this year. Street Profits won the bout. Kingston penned a post about his son witnessing the duo on The Grandest Stage:

"“Mommy, at Wrestlemania, can I cuss at the Viking Raiders?” Mommy said no…" Kofi Kingston wrote.

You can check out the post here.

Kofi Kingston has not been seen on WWE TV since last year after suffering an ankle injury, after Big E suffered a similar fate. Now, Xavier Woods remains the sole New Day star active on the main roster.

Former WWE Champion talks about "the best of times" from his career

Big E is seemingly at the tail end of his career. After his incident on the Road to WrestleMania 38 with Ridge Holland, the multi-time champion's return to the squared circle has not looked good.

When asked about the most important things in his career on the Battleground podcast, Big E gave a heartfelt answer:

"Man, honestly, for me, as corny and cliche as it may sound, what I most take away from my career is just being able to have the best of times with two of my very closest friends," he said.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Do you consider The New Day the greatest tag team in the WWE history?



If not, how high do you rank them among the all time great teams? Do you consider The New Day the greatest tag team in the WWE history?If not, how high do you rank them among the all time great teams? https://t.co/pdhetmSQtA

Xavier Woods recently challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown before the draft. It remains to be seen where he goes after being drafted to the red brand.

Meanwhile, fans hope to see Kofi Kingston, who was also drafted alongside Woods, return to WWE RAW soon.

Will The New Day and The Viking Raiders kickstart a feud upon Kofi Kingston's return to WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes