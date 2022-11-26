Former WWE Champion taunts The Bloodline after SmackDown ends

WWE star Drew McIntyre started with mind games ahead of their huge WarGames encounter against The Bloodline.

This week's edition of SmackDown saw McIntyre and Sheamus go against The Usos in tag-team action for some huge stakes - an advantage at WarGames. Both factions were at ringside, cheering on their team members. Sami Zayn tried to push the odds in favor of The Bloodline. However, the referee rejected him, and Kevin Owens used the distraction to land a Stunner on Jey Uso. The Celtic Warrior then hit the Brogue Kick, picking up the win for his team.

In Roman Reigns' absence, the Brutes made quick work of The Bloodline, sending out a clear message prior to their Survivor Series encounter. After the show drew to a close, The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to taunt the heel faction.

The tweet had a picture of The Brutes with Drew pointing to the sky, seemingly indicating The Bloodline's signature phrase, "We the ones."

Drew McIntyre doesn't hold much respect for the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

This week at Survivor Series, McIntyre will once again stand face-to-face against Roman Reigns, a man with whom he has a long history. The Tribal Chief has beaten him almost every time the two men have met at premium live events in WWE.

In a recent interview with CricketNext, McIntyre mentioned that he used to hold The Tribal Chief in high regard, but Reigns is no longer the superlative performer he used to be inside the ropes.

"Roman [Reigns] someday I used to respect so much as a man, as a performer, as a workhorse. He's incredible in the ring but he's not the workhorse he once was," McIntyre explained.

Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens will be teaming up with The Brawling Brutes to take on The Bloodline inside the hellish WarGames structure at WWE Survivor Series at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, this Saturday.

