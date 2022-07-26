"Brings out the best in me"- Former WWE Champion comments on teaming up with Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has shared his thoughts on teaming up with Drew McIntyre again. The two powerhouses joined forces on RAW this week to defeat Theory and Sheamus.

The All Mighty was once a part of a faction alongside Drew McIntyre. The duo and Happy Corbin (fka Baron Corbin) ran roughshod on the red brand, targeting top stars like Braun Strowman. Lashley and The Scottish Warrior also had a heated rivalry after their eventual break-up.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Bobby Lashley stated that the former world champion brings out the best in him:

"I like Drew, Drew brings out the best in me. I can always say that as a tag team partner because I was a tag team partner with Drew for a while and every time we tagged, it was intense. He brought out the best in me then and he brought out the best of me when we had matches against each other."

He further discussed the duo's memorable WrestleMania 37 match:

"When that world title was in place, he and I had that WrestleMania match where we just went out there and beat each other up because he brought out the best in me, like I said before." (From 2:35 to 2:58)

Drew McIntyre also faced Theory in a singles match on WWE RAW

While Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley might have been able to get the better of Sheamus and Theory on RAW, the tag team bout wasn't the original plan.

McIntyre previously locked horns with Theory in a one-on-one contest on the red brand. However, the match was interrupted by The Brawling Brutes, who have been feuding against The Scottish Warrior on SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley then came out to make the save for his former partner, setting up a tag team bout. The All Mighty secured the victory for his team by putting Theory in a Hurt Lock.

Drew McIntyre will get a chance to settle the score with Sheamus on the blue brand next week. The former WWE Champions will collide in a Shillelagh Match, with the winner facing Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Wales on September 3.

