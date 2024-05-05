Former WWE champion teases blockbuster return after WrestleMania 41 gets announced for Las Vegas

A former WWE star has teased a massive return to the Stamford-based promotion after WrestleMania 41 was announced to take place in Las Vegas. The performer in question is Matt Cardona, who departed the company in 2020.

The former Zack Ryder was one of the many names to be shown the door by the company in April 2020 as part of its budget cuts. However, Cardona quickly proved himself as a main event caliber talent on the independent circuit. While he has achieved tremendous success outside WWE's umbrella over the past four years, many fans believe it was the right time for him to return to the promotion.

Now, the 38-year-old has himself dropped a big hint about his potential return to the company where he first found his footing in the pro wrestling industry. WWE recently shared an Instagram post announcing WrestleMania 41, which would go down in Las Vegas. Cardona slid into the comments section and teased his much-anticipated homecoming. Check out a screengrab of his comment below.

"Alwayz Ready," posted Cardona on Instagram

Matt Cardona is no stranger to competing at WrestleMania, as one of the best moments of his career came at the event's 32nd edition. In 2016, he won the Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder match.

Dutch Mantell on Matt Cardona's underwhelming WWE run

A few weeks back on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran said WWE never put faith in Matt Cardona to become a top star for the company. Mantell firmly believes Cardona had a lot to offer as he took it upon himself to get over with fans through his social media game.

"I thought he [Zack Ryder] had talent but they never used him (...) He would sit in the dressing room and we just look at each other. But he had a lot of talent and I think he was doing stuff on social media, something like that, and actually, his social media stuff was good, it was interesting as h*ll," said Dutch Mantell.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is already a part of the company and is considered among its most entertaining performers. Only time will tell if Matt Cardona is destined to ever return to the Stamford-based promotion.