Former WWE Champion teases return after 6 years to target Finn Balor

Finn Balor is the current United States Champion
Modified Mar 08, 2022 11:40 AM IST
A two-time WWE Champion has seemingly targeted US Champion Finn Balor while hinting at a WWE return in his latest tweet.

It has been quite a while since Alberto Del Rio was let go by the sports entertainment juggernaut. His career has been marred by a series of controversies. It's been about three years since he last wrestled a match.

Del Rio's latest tweet seemingly hinted at a WWE return. It consists of a throwback picture from his run in the company. In the picture, he can be seen wearing the United States title on WWE TV. He added a 'wink' emoji in the caption as well.

Check out Del Rio's tweet below:

😉 https://t.co/Aki3IyQl2k

Check out some fan responses to his tweet:

@PrideOfMexico PLEASE COME BACK AND PUT THAT CHARISMA VACUMN FINN BALOR ON THE SHELF
@PrideOfMexico Nah I’d say just stay out of WWE
@PrideOfMexico Please come back @PrideOfMexico and challenge @FinnBalor for the US title at Wrestlemania. Would be awesome if it happens. 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
@PrideOfMexico No WWE don't want u back.

Finn Balor vs. Alberto Del Rio would have been an absolute banger, back in the day

Del Rio kicked off his second WWE run in late 2015, at the Hell In A Cell event. He defeated John Cena for the United States title that night. He lost the belt to Kalisto in early 2016, and won it back shortly after. Del Rio went on to lose the belt to Kalisto again, thus ending his second and final reign with the title.

Alberto Del Rio has previously spoken up about a possible return to WWE. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he had the following to say about a return:

"Of course, first of all, I would say thank you. Thank you for the opportunity, and sorry for the mistakes I made. I just didn’t know. Sometimes I would just, I did it because it was personal. Now, as a promoter, I know there is nothing personal in pro wrestling. It’s just business. I’m sorry for my mistakes."
What do you think is brewing in Del Rio's mind? What would be your reaction if he ends up making a surprise return and targets Finn Balor on WWE RAW?

