Former WWE champion teases return to team up with Jey Uso on RAW

A former WWE champion recently shared a social media update, teasing a return to team up with Jey Uso. The star who made the comments, Tom Pestock (fka Baron Corbin), departed from the Stamford-based company four months ago.

The Yeet Master is feuding with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Although he has defeated both the stars in singles competition, Uso is scheduled to team up with a mystery partner to wrestle A-Town Down Under in a tag team match next week on RAW in Scotland.

After the show, Tom Pestock took to his X/Twitter account to share a sarcastic update. The former WWE Money in the Bank winner offered to side with Jey Uso for the tag team match next week. However, the 40-year-old further then insinuated that though he may be a fan-favorite in Scotland, he was no longer associated with the wrestling promotion.

"I’ll do it, Scotland likes me.... Ohh wait??! Awkward," he wrote.

Check out Tom Pestock's post below:

While Jey Uso continues to shine as one of the most beloved babyfaces on the roster, the former Baron Corbin recently made his Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling debut under the ring name Bishop Dyer. The former WWE United States Champion's 12-year run with the company ended in November 2024 as the global juggernaut decided against renewing his contract.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 2019 King of the Ring winner outside WWE.

