Former WWE Champion teases reuniting with Drew McIntyre nearly two years after their last match together

Drew McIntyre is one of the most popular superstars in WWE right now and often makes headlines. A potential reunion has got fans excited as his former partner, Sheamus, took to social media to tease the Banger Brothers' return.

Sheamus and the former Intercontinental Champion have a storied past, both as tag team partners and as rivals. They went by the name of Banger Brothers as a tag team and primarily plied their trade on SmackDown. Their most recent victory as a tandem came on the March 31, 2023, episode of the Friday night show, where they defeated Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

The duo recently reunited outside of the squared circle for a show. Following the appearance, Sheamus made it clear that one day they will reunite as a tag team.

"One day, we’ll put the band back together," Sheamus wrote.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were part of a classic Triple Threat match when they challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. In one of the best matches of the modern era, The Ring General emerged victorious.

Another WWE Superstar recently teased an alliance with Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre seems to be a wanted man in WWE, as Karrion Kross also teased a potential alliance with The Scottish Warrior.

The leader of The Final Testament and the two-time WWE Champion had a series of matches at premium live events in 2022. Karrion Kross won their Strap Match at Extreme Rules 2022, while the former World Heavyweight Champion reigned supreme in their Steel Cage bout at Crown Jewel 2022.

Ahead of a highly anticipated Royal Rumble, Kross tweeted the following:

"Ever wonder who called him? #IYKYK," Kross posted on X/Twitter.

Drew McIntyre will be under the spotlight at Royal Rumble after his explosive segment with Paul Heyman on RAW. The 2024 Money in the Bank winner made it clear that he will be going after Roman Reigns in a bid to get a world title shot at The Showcase of the Immortals.

