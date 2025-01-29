Karrion Kross teases alliance with Drew McIntyre ahead of Royal Rumble

Karrion Kross is arguably one of the most complex characters in WWE. The leader of The Final Testament has recently teased joining forces with Drew McIntyre.

Following his return to television after two months in December, The Scottish Warrior had an outburst during his appearance on Busted Open Radio Holiday Party, talking about the sacrifices he made for the wrestling promotion in return for very little. Kross shared his take on the matter, stating that people who did not speak with McIntyre during the tough times should be ashamed of themselves, insinuating he was among the handful of people who called the Scotsman during his time away.

Trending

Both stars are currently involved in separate storylines with fellow RAW Superstar Sami Zayn. Earlier today, Karrion Kross teased forming an alliance with Drew McIntyre with a cryptic X/Twitter post.

"Ever wonder who called him? #IYKYK⏳," he wrote.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

You can check out his X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Kross confirmed he was talking about Drew McIntyre in the replies to the tweet. You may check out one of those responses by clicking here.

Ex-WWE employee wants Karrion Kross to get a big push

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman recently advocated for Triple H and the creative team to consider pushing Karrion Kross to the main event scene.

The Coach addressed The Game and the WWE creative team during a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word. The 51-year-old praised the two-time NXT Champion's recent work and referred to him as a superstar. He suggested the wrestling promotion book him as a main-eventer heading into WrestleMania 41.

"Triple H, writing team, understand that Karrion Kross is an absolute superstar. Understand that no matter what he does, I'm into it. He has taken Miz and made him interesting again. And tonight, you throw him into a promo that some people saw and some people didn't see? You are two weeks away from the Royal Rumble. You are three months away from WrestleMania [41]. You're telling me that Mr. Kross can't be a main-event player?" he said. [From 36:52 to 37:16]

You can check out Jonathan Coachman's comments in the video below:

Karrion Kross has been playing mind games with multiple stars during backstage segments. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for the leader of The Final Testament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback