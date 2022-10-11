Former WWE Champion tells interesting story about a young Austin Theory

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston told a story about a young Austin Theory during a recent interview appearance.

Before the days of NXT, WWE had several developmental territories across the United States. Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), which would eventually be rebranded as NXT, and Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) based in Kentucky were two. Deep South Wrestling, based in Atlanta, was where Kofi Kingston cut his teeth before his call-up.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant on behalf of Bleacher Report, the former WWE Champion discussed working on Deep South shows. He also brought up Austin Theory's name.

Theory grew up near Atlanta, and Kingston noted that he would turn up at Deep South Wrestling shows to see the future stars compete. Kingston also made mention of the pictures that Theory would take with the up-and-coming stars after the shows:

"Theory's from Atalanta, so he would come to the Deep South shows. So he would come and watch us, you know, try and make it to the main roster so he has pictures with a lot of people on the Deep South roster who used to hang around," Kingston said. (9:00 - 9:13)

What has Austin Theory been up to in WWE?

The youngest Mr. Money In The Bank in WWE history hasn't exactly been in winning ways since Triple H took the reins at the top of WWE creative.

On the October 10th edition of Monday Night RAW, Theory went one-on-one with his former The Way stablemate Johnny Gargano. Gargano was able to best Theory, who has not won a match since August 21st.

Prior to the loss to Gargano, Theory competed at a WWE Live Event in Canada on October 1st. He teamed up with Seth Rollins and The Miz in a losing effort against the team of Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens.

