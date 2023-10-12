Former WWE Champion told Ric Flair to "shut up" before their WrestleMania match

A WWE legend told Ric Flair to keep his mouth shut and called their entire match out, as per The Nature Boy.

Flair battled Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. As per the stipulation of the "Career Threatening match," The Nature Boy retired from pro wrestling after he lost to HBK.

In his latest chat with Chris Van Vliet, Ric Flair revealed that Michaels told him to shut his mouth and let him do all the work during the contest.

Check out his comments below:

"Shawn told me to shut up... He actually, Shawn said, 'Keep your mouth shut. Do exactly the thing that I tell you.' No one ever told me that in my entire life. Before we walked out to it. Shawn called the whole thing." [0:16-0:33]

Ric Flair was given a grand retirement ceremony 24 hours later

Very few wrestlers have been given a massive send-off in the history of pro wrestling, with Flair being one of them.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 24, WWE held a retirement ceremony for The Nature Boy. It was attended by some of the biggest names in the company, including John Cena, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Batista, The Undertaker, and many others.

Flair wrestled his final match two years ago at the "Ric Flair's Last Match" event. He recently told Chris Van Vliet that he wants to make an in-ring return:

"I want to wrestle again right now. Isn’t it crazy? I feel like because, Ricky Morton, the guy that I should have chosen for my last match would have been great. Ricky Morton is still wrestling. You know what the best thing for me about it was, is I forced myself to really get in shape," he said.

Flair is 74 years old. Most of his fans are heavily against him stepping back into the ring at his age, but only time will tell if Flair does the unthinkable and wrestles another match.

What was your reaction to Ric Flair's classic outing with Michaels at WrestleMania 24? Sound off in the comments section below.

