Former WWE Champion tweets a five-word message to Edge ahead of rumored retirement match

By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 15, 2023 03:19 IST
Edge will be in action this week on SmackDown
WWE legend Edge will be in action on his 25th Anniversary as he prepares for a singles match against Sheamus.

Taking to Twitter, Sheamus put The Rated-R Superstar on notice by tweeting a five-word message.

The match between the two men was confirmed after a recent confrontation on SmackDown. Taking to Twitter, Sheamus claimed that he was "coming" for Edge.

"I’m comin’ for you Edge! #peloton" wrote Sheamus

Check out Sheamus' tweet and message to Edge:

Grayson Waller recently revealed the advice he received from WWE legend Edge

Grayson Waller recently spoke about the advice he received from WWE star Edge. Upon The Rated-R Superstar's return to television, he appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect.

This led to a singles match between the two, as the Hall of Famer secured a big win. Speaking on a recent edition of the Out of Character podcast, Waller revealed the advice he received from Edge before their match.

The Australian superstar revealed that The Rated-R Superstar asked him to enjoy every moment and have fun. Waller said:

"I think the main thing is he said to enjoy it. I think a lot of times, we get caught up in what this is. Sometimes, you're looking back on what you did rather than staying in the moment. I thought that was really strong advice. There were a few moments there during the match where I kinda just stopped and looked out."

The Rated-R Superstar will aim to continue his winning run this weekend when he faces Sheamus. However, according to a report, he is likely to compete in his final match this week on SmackDown.

The former multi-time world champion has previously stated that he would like to retire at a show in Toronto.

Do you think Edge will compete in his final WWE match this weekend? Sound off in the comment section

Edited by Ken Cameron
