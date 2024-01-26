Former WWE champion has two-word message ahead of 2024 Royal Rumble Match

A former WWE champion had a message for the fans ahead of her appearance at the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

Chelsea Green has had a great year in WWE. She returned at last year's Royal Rumble match only to be quickly eliminated. From there, she picked herself up and proved to be one of the more entertaining heels in the women's division.

Her antics earned her a title shot for the Women's Tag Team Championship, which she won alongside Sonya Deville. However, soon after winning the belts, Deville was sidelined with a torn ACL, and Piper Niven took her place. They held the titles for a couple of weeks before losing it to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Now, with the Royal Rumble right around the corner, all of Chelsea Green's focus is on the Rumble, and she took to social media to indicate she is ready for the match.

"RUMBLE READY," wrote Green.

Chelsea Green threatened to file a complaint with WWE management if denied the #30 spot in the Royal Rumble

Ever since her return, Green has had trouble with management, especially RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. She has threatened to file a complaint against him numerous times for the "mistreatment."

Green took her level of entitlement to a whole new level when she threatened to file a complaint with WWE management if she was not given the number 30 spot in the Royal Rumble.

"If I’m not number 30, I’ll need a word with management! #JusticeForChelsea," she said.

Although it is highly unlikely that her demand will be fulfilled, it is still amusing to see her try to file a complaint for something as ridiculous as not being in the number 30 spot.

