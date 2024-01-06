Former WWE champion unsure of Royal Rumble status this year

A former WWE champion has revealed that they may not be competing in this year's Royal Rumble on January 27.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place later this month at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have already declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match on RAW. Last night during WWE's 2024 preview special on Peacock, Shinsuke Nakamura and Becky Lynch announced that they will be entering this year's Royal Rumble as well.

Bianca Belair participated in a Q&A with fans on Instagram recently and was asked if she would be entering the Women's Royal Rumble this year. Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021 but has not competed in a televised match since the December 15 edition of the blue brand. She revealed that she was unsure if she would be at the premium live event in her response seen below.

Belair is unsure about her status for the premium live event in three weeks.

Bill Apter pitches interesting finish for WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently suggested an interesting finish for the Men's Royal Rumble match.

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling in September 2023 and returned to the promotion at Survivor Series. Cody Rhodes was one of the original EVPs of All Elite Wrestling but left the company to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare won last year's Royal Rumble match but came up short against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter suggested that both Punk and Rhodes are eliminated at the same time at the premium live event. Apter added that Punk's return could cause Rhodes to be bumped down the card.

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed." [6:05 onwards]

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's reality show "Love & WWE" will premiere on Hulu on February 2, 2024. It will be interesting to see Bianca Belair makes an appearance at WWE Royal Rumble later this month and tries to get back into a main event spot at WrestleMania.

Who do you think should win the Women's Royal Rumble match this year? Let us know in the comments section below.