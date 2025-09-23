Former WWE champion in visible pain after Penta hits a controversial move from the top rope

Penta used a controversial move tonight on RAW. This move left a former WWE champion in visible pain.Penta has been feuding with The New Day and Grayson Waller since the 4th August 2025. Since then, The New Day has accused the former AEW star of ruining his expensive hat, and he has demanded reimbursement. Over the next few weeks, Penta faced Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, and every time, the luchador has managed to get the better of the former tag team champions with a Mexican Destroyer. Last week on RAW, the former AEW star defeated Kofi Kingston with another Mexican Destroyer. Following the match, New Day attacked him backstage, which prompted the War Raiders to step in and help him.Therefore, tonight on WWE RAW, Adam Pearce booked a six-man tag team NO DQ match. Before the match could begin, New Day and Grayson Waller got on the mic. Waller said that they are not only mourning the death of the tag team division but also the end of their opponents. Woods said that they are looking to take justice into their own hands. Kofi also said that a No DQ match is what they needed. Woods finished the promo by asking fans to get on their knees and thank God for the New Day.During the match, both teams gave it everything. However, the only weapon they used prominently was the kendo stick. During the end of the match, the masked star hit a Mexican Destroyer from the top rope onto Grayson Waller to pick up the win for his team. After the match, Waller was seen clutching his neck in pain.Kofi Kingston accuses Penta of trying to end his lifeThroughout this feud between Penta and New Day, the latter has been trying to avoid the Mexican Destroyer. The heels even tried to get the move banned, but their request was denied. Last week on RAW, Kofi Kingston was on the receiving end of a springboard Mexican Destroyer from the former AEW star.Following the match, Kofi took to social media to post a clip from the match, claiming that the masked luchador tried to end his life.&quot;The first slide serves as undeniable video evidence of the cacodemon @penta_zero_miedo trying to publicly end my life in front of an audience of bloodthirsty gremlins. I wanted to personally document this in@the event that if I go missing, you know with whom to start the search,&quot; he wrote.It will be interesting to see if tonight's win will be enough to finally end this feud.