Former WWE Champion vows to dethrone Seth Rollins; will face him at upcoming major show

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been the World Heavyweight Champion since Night of Champions 2023. He has successfully defended the title against top names like Shinsuke Nakamura, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre.

In recent weeks, The Scottish Warrior has picked up several victories, as he wants to finish his story: win the world title in front of the WWE Universe. On the December 4 episode of RAW, he bested Sami Zayn and followed it up with an emphatic win over Jey Uso on this week's show.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced that the former WWE Champion will lock horns with Seth Rollins on the January 1, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. The two will battle for the coveted World Heavyweight Championship.

On the latest edition of RAW Talk, Drew McIntyre promised to dethrone The Visionary on the first episode of the red show in 2024.

"The next story: win the World Heavyweight Championship with people actually there in the audience. Seth, the compassion's gone, the sympathy’s gone. You felt it yourself. I’ll do whatever it takes to start the year as World Heavyweight Champion." [H/T - Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins confronted CM Punk on this week's WWE RAW

CM Punk appeared on this week's RAW and apologized to the fans for abruptly leaving WWE in 2014. The Best in the World then congratulated Adam Pearce and signed a RAW-exclusive contract.

The World Heavyweight Champion interrupted Punk's moment and came face-to-face with him. Seth Rollins then asserted that The Second City Saint shouldn't call WWE his "home" since he consistently disrespected the promotion after quitting in 2014.

Expand Tweet

The Best in the World eventually announced his participation in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. He also teased going after Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship after possibly winning the multi-man contest.

It remains to be seen if Drew McIntyre and Punk will cross paths in their pursuit of Rollins' title.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.