"My treat" - Former WWE Champion warns Seth Rollins ahead of his title match on RAW

Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to warn Seth Rollins ahead of their match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The All Mighty will once again put his United States Championship on the line against Rollins. The two collided a few weeks ago on the Red brand with the champion retaining.

Taking to Twitter, Lashley suggested that Rollins would end up in the hospital after his Fight Pit Match against Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules.

"Hey @WWERollins, Penn Hospital is just a few miles away from Wells Fargo. Want me to schedule an Uber for the morning to get your a** to Brooklyn? My treat. #ExtremeRules," wrote Bobby Lashley.

Seth Rollins recently claimed that he still has a "chip on his shoulder"

Seth Rollins recently claimed that he still has a "chip on his shoulder" and that he wants to establish the greatest legacy.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rollins recalled his title wins and WrestleMania main events. He said:

“What is this mortal life if not the pursuit of legacy?” said Rollins. “That’s a quote I recently read, and it really defines my mindset about this industry. I will always have a chip on my shoulder, no matter what. No matter how many titles I’ve won, no matter who I’m working with, or how many times I’ve headlined WrestleMania, I’ll always have that chip on my shoulder."

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



This title represents some of the hardest workers in the business & will continue to do that after we’re both done.



Seth wants to talk about the #USTitle like it's below him. This title represents some of the hardest workers in the business & will continue to do that after we're both done. I AM PROUD to hold this Championship & will continue to defend it against the best of the best! 👊🏾

Throughout his career, Rollins has captured numerous championships, including the WWE and Universal Championships. He is also a former United States Champion, having held the title once in his career.

With a win over Bobby Lashley on RAW, The Visionary will be a two-time US Champion and has the opportunity to end Lashley's third reign with the title.

