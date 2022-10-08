"I want to be the best" - Seth Rollins reveals the ultimate goal for his WWE career

Seth Rollins revealed in a recent interview that he wants to have the greatest legacy of any WWE Superstar of all time.

He is scheduled to battle Matt Riddle this Saturday night at WWE Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match. UFC legend Daniel Cormier was announced as the special guest referee and appeared on this past Monday's edition of RAW. Riddle and Rollins battled at Clash at the Castle with Rollins picking up the victory.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Seth stated that he will always have a chip on his shoulder no matter what happens in his career:

“What is this mortal life if not the pursuit of legacy?” said Rollins. “That’s a quote I recently read, and it really defines my mindset about this industry. I will always have a chip on my shoulder, no matter what. No matter how many titles I’ve won, no matter who I’m working with, or how many times I’ve headlined WrestleMania, I’ll always have that chip on my shoulder." H/T Sports Illustrated

The Visionary added that wrestling is his addiction and claimed that he wants to have the greatest legacy of all time. Seth added that he wants to be in the conversation as the greatest ever with Flair, Hogan, Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and Bret Hart at the end of his career.

“That is my addiction—that struggle. Some people hate the suffering, but I’m a sucker for it. It makes me always want to be a part of this wild business. I want to be the best. I want to have the greatest legacy of all time. I want to be in the same conversation as Flair, Hogan, Austin, Rock, Michaels and Hart, if not lead the conversation. That might be lofty, but I don’t know any other way.” H/T Sports Illustrated

Seth Rollins on his fashion choices in WWE

Seth Rollins is known as one of the best wrestlers on the planet but is also known for his questionable fashion choices in WWE. The 36-year-old often wears colorful suits and dances around the ring.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, The Visionary admitted that he was hesitant to go with the crazy outfit idea at first but eventually grew comfortable with it. Rollins added that his clothes are a modern take on attire legends like Ric Flair, Gorgeous George, Rick Rude, and other flamboyant characters of the past.

In addition to the Fight Pit match tomorrow night at WWE Extreme Rules, Rollins is also in line for a shot at the United States Championship on next week's WWE RAW. Rollins attacked Lashley this past Monday and it will be interesting to see if The All Mighty gets his revenge next week on RAW.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins become the United States Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

