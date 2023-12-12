Former WWE champion welcomes second baby

A former WWE champion just announced that they have welcomed their second baby.

The star concerned is TJ Perkins, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

He took to his Twitter to announce the happy news to his fans. Married to fellow wrestler Aria Perkins, the couple have now had their second child, whom they have named Noah Nikolas Perkins. They had their first child named James back in 2021.

TJP shared a picture of his baby on Twitter, along with his name, as fans rushed to congratulate him.

TJP and Aria were engaged for a long time and got married over the past year, soon after announcing their second pregnancy.

While he's currently wrestling in NJPW as well as the rest of the world, including in MLW and CMLL, WWE fans will be familiar with Perkins for his run in the company.

Appearing in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament, he defeated Da Mack, Johnny Gargano, Rich Swann, Kota Ibushi, and Gran Metalik to win the tournament and become the Cruiserweight Champion. His run in the company was impressive and won him quite a lot of fans, but he didn't find a place on the main roster outside 205 Live.

After three years with the company, he was released in February 2019, and has since made a name for himself in several promotions.

Congratulations to Aria and TJ Perkins on this happy occasion.

