Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam gives a potential update about his wrestling future 

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam updated fans about his future in professional wrestling.

Rob Van Dam has not competed in WWE since 2014. Last year, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In mid-July of this year, the WWE Hall of Famer wrestled in a hardcore tag team match at the NOAH Pro Wrestling's Destination event in Japan. One fan asked RVD on Twitter if he would be returning to wrestle in Japan. The multi-time champion replied in just one word.

"Yes," Rob Van Dam tweeted.

Since leaving WWE, the WWE Hall of Famer has wrestled in several promotions. He has held top titles in several promotions, including WWE, ECW, TNA Impact Wrestling, BCW, and many more.

Fans react to Rob Van Dam's tweet

Judging from the replies, it can be said that fans were elated upon reading RVD's confirmation that he would be returning to the squared circle in Japan.

Some fans were curious to know which promotion he would be wrestling for. They were not sure if he would return to NOAH or if he would wrestle at New Japan Pro wrestling.

One fan suggested that the WWE Hall of Famer should sign with All Elite Wrestling.

One fan wanted to see him at Little Rock, Arkansas' Comic Con event.

Although RVD had mentioned that he would return to wrestling in Japan, he has not confirmed the date or the promotion he would return to.

Which promotion would you like the WWE Hall of Famer to return to? Let us know in the comments section below.

