Former WWE Superstars Renee Dupree and Paul London recently discussed AEW veteran Sting on a podcast episode.

The Icon has made a habit of redefining himself during his storied career, winning PWI's Comeback of the Year in 2006, 2011, and 2014. Starting with a surfer gimmick in the '80s, he adopted a character based on The Crow when WCW Nitro's content took an edgier turn. He even portrayed a famous comic book villain at one point.

During a recent episode of the Cafe de Renee podcast, the former Tag Team Champions were asked about Stinger. Dupree stated that he had never met the WCW legend. Meanwhile, London claimed that he'd have liked to have met the "Joker" version of The Icon.

"If I've met him it was just, like, a hello. But I don't remember meeting him at all," London said. "But I'd have really wanted to have met Joker Sting, that was always my favorite." (0:12 - 0:29)

Dupree then noted that the unique moniker made him laugh, to which London agreed. The latter also stated that the character was possibly inspired by the blockbuster movie, The Dark Knight.

What exactly is "Joker" Sting?

"Joker" Sting was a gimmick that the WCW legend had in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling during the early 2010s, seemingly based on Heath Ledger's portrayal of The Joker.

The Icon was dubbed "The Insane Icon" during the aforementioned period and painted his face similar to the legendary villain in the 2008 film. He captured the TNA World Heavyweight Championship during this time and tormented TNA on-screen authority figures like Hulk Hogan.

The Stinger, currently in his 60s, has since dropped the character but still competes in AEW. He has been teaming up with Darby Allin since his signing in 2020, and they have been highly successful as a tag team.

What did you think of Paul London's comments? Did you enjoy "Joker" Stinger? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

