"I get why he wasn't the most popular guy in the room" - former WWE co-host on Hulk Hogan

Former WWE TV personality Jameson Winger shared his thoughts on the Immortal Hulk Hogan.

Jameson Winger came to prominence as the co-host of the Bobby Heenan show. He was heavily featured on the show as Bobby Heenan's sidekick in WWE back in 1989. John DiGiacomo, the man behind the character, is an actor and comedian. He also had a short stint managing the Bushwackers.

Some of Jameson's best moments on WWE TV came during the Bobby Heenan show (1989), where he served as comic relief to the wily Heenan.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined, Jameson Winger mentioned how Hulk Hogan had been like a brother to him back in the day. Jameson detailed that Hulk found him to be funny, and would often insist that the two go on the road together. Jameson recounted how Hulk Hogan planned to take him on a proposed tour of Japan:

"He (Hogan) always wanted me around and right after Royal Rumble there was a proposed tour to Japan. And he would always say to me, Jameson you're coming on that tour, you're coming with me buddy. He was really good to me. He is a really nice guy. I get why he wasn't the most popular guy in the room with the other wrestlers. Like Vince - never the most popular. There were people that didn't love Vince that worked there but both Vince and Hulk were nothing but gentlemen and appreciative and supported me, which was great."

Goldberg cherishes his match with Hulk Hogan

Goldberg also recently spoke about Hulk Hogan, saying that his match with Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship was the best moment of his run with WCW. Goldberg recalled that it was an emotional moment for him winning the championship in front of 40,000 strong in Atlanta, a city where he previously played football.

He mentioned that Hulk Hogan taught him a lot in the business and he was grateful to the legend for sharing valuable in-ring psychology.

Goldberg will have his hands full later this month as he takes on the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Summerslam. The two have been engaged in a bitter rivalry that will culminate at the biggest event of the summer in Las Vegas.

Watch WWE Summerslam Live on Sony Ten 1 (English) channel on 22nd August 2021 at 5:30 am IST.

Edited by Rohit Mishra