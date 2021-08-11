Goldberg reflects on the best memory of his undefeated streak

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has revealed his fondest memory from his unbeaten streak in WCW.

In an exclusive interview with WWE India on Instagram, Goldberg said that the night he beat Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight championship was the best moment of his 173-0 undefeated streak in the company.

Speaking to Gaelyn Mendonca of WWE India, Goldberg also took the opportunity to thank his fans in India. He conveyed his gratitude to all the fans that have been supporting his current run with the company.

Goldberg also talked about his upcoming matchup against Bobby Lashley, the current talent pool in WWE, and his toughest competitor in WWE.

When asked about his undefeated run in WCW, Goldberg recalled the sold-out Georgia Dome in Atlanta where he pinned Hollywood Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight championship.

He mentioned that it was an emotional moment for him to win the title in front of 40,000 strong in the city where he previously played football.

"The World title match against Hollywood Hulk Hogan back in the day. If I had to pick one, that would be it for a number of reasons. First and foremost, because the title changed hands that night which I was able to acquire for the first time. Secondly, to be able to be in the ring with a man of such presence and such a legend as Hulk Hogan. He taught me a lot in the business and he taught me a lot that night."

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley set for Summerslam

Goldberg will have another opportunity to claim the WWE Championship this year when he goes up against current champion Bobby Lashley. The match was made official last week on RAW.

After Goldberg speared MVP at ringside, Lashley accepted Goldberg's challenge in a backstage interview segment. This will be Goldberg's second title match this year after he came up short against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

What's your favorite moment in Goldberg's long and Hall of Fame worthy career? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Rohit Mishra