Former WWE commentator set to perform special show during WrestleMania week

Former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness is set to perform a magic show during WrestleMania week.

Nigel McGuinness was on the WWE broadcast team and did commentary for the NXT and NXT UK brands until he was released by the company in 2022. Prior to joining WWE, McGuinness captivated wrestling audiences with his insane in-ring prowess while wrestling for ROH and Ring of Honor. During this career, Nigel has been open about his love for magic.

Hence, it should come as no surprise that the former ROH World Champion is set to take the stage for his own magic show called "CELEBRATION: The Magic of Nigel McGuinness." The show will be performed on March 30 at the Illusion Magic Lounge in Santa Monica, California and will be his first public magic show.

"After years of entertaining fans and friends with close-up magic, former Ring of Honor World Champion Nigel McGuinness is finally taking their suggestion to do his own show," per the show's description.

The magic show promises to be a fusion of stories about his pro wrestling career told through the medium of close-up magic. It will be very interesting to see the kind of magic he performs at the show given that this is his first performance.

Former WWE Commentator Nigel McGuinness set to appear at PROGRESS Wrestling show

Since his release, McGuinness hasn't appeared for any wrestling promotion. However, that is about to change soon as the former ROH World Champion is set to make first appearance for a pro wrestling show.

He is set to appear at PROGRESS Wrestling's Super Strong Style 16 event in May. As of writing this article, his role in the show has not yet been confirmed.

Like Nigel McGuinness, PROGRESS also parted ways with World Wrestling Entertainment recently when their contract to appear on Peacock alongside WWE ended earlier this year.

Tickets for Nigel's Magic Show are on sale on Eventbrite for $30. Book your tickets today to witness Nigel in a different light.

