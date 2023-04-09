Former WWE Divas Champion reveals she is pregnant with twins

Seeing former WWE Superstars having a great life after retirement is always pleasing to see. Barbara Blank Coba, aka Kelly Kelly, recently shared some good news.

The former Divas Champion had an influential career as a professional wrestler. Kelly Kelly was nominated for several awards inside and outside of WWE. She has also had several other ventures outside of wrestling. Fans love her for her rivalries with the likes of The Bella Twins and Beth Phoenix.

After announcing her pregnancy last month, she sent a tweet today revealing that she is expecting twins. She called it a "plot twist," elaborating on her excitement. Fans can check out the tweet below.

"Plot twist…. We’re having (two baby emojis)" she stated.

After suffering an unfortunate miscarriage back in 2021, it is pleasing to see her happy once again. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes her very hearty congratulations for the good news.

Kelly Kelly recently reflected on what she misses about wrestling in WWE

Being a professional wrestler is hectic, but the profession also comes with great experiences. Speaking on the Grown Ass Women podcast, the former WWE Divas Champion reflected on what she really misses about professional wrestling.

Kelly Kelly reflected that she misses spending time with friends, traveling, and more. She also expressed her love for performing for the fans.

“What do I miss? All the girls, the friendships, traveling with your friends and renting the cars, doing the travel... I loved the comraderie, the family aspect, and I got to see the world at 19 years old, like how many people can say that? ...I love performing for the fans and I loved going out there every night and putting on a show. It’s just the best feeling in the world. People [ask me] to describe it and I can’t. When you walk through that curtain, it’s literally unlike anything you will ever feel in your life,” Kelly Kelly said. (H/T WrestleZone)

Who knows? If she feels like becoming a part of the wrestling world again, fans could certainly see Kelly Kelly back in WWE sometime in the future.

