Former WWE employee calls Johnny Gargano's wife a "biya*ch" in recent rant after Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels fans might question Johnny Gargano's babyface run now that his wife Candice LeRae has become a bully.

Over the last two weeks, LeRae has shown her mean streak on WWE RAW, first insulting Maxxine Dupri and then taking advantage of Katana Chance's injured knee to win a match this week.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that LeRae's character change had no build and was very abrupt. He mentioned there should have been a storyline showing her slow transformation to the dark side.

"This is what they should have done. When this happened to Maxxine Dupri, and you had Mami got out and defend her on social media. That's when Candice LeRae should have said something back to Mami. That's where you should have started. At least give me a seed or something."

Russo felt that the WWE fans would now question Johnny Gargano about his wife's sudden heel turn. The veteran writer detailed that Gargano, who has always been a babyface, might be questioned over his partner's choices to become a bully on TV.

"Now what do we have bro? We got Johnny Gargano who's this big babyface, Johnny Wrestling. Well, Johnny, you're can't be that much of a judge of character if your wife is a biya*ch. We got a problem there bro because there was no story that made her become this way. And we all know this is going nowhere." [17:38 onwards]

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa punched their tickets to WrestleMania XL this week as they overcame the Creed Brothers in a hard-fought contest.

They will now face Judgment Day and four other teams in a six-pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

