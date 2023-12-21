Former WWE employee criticizes Cody Rhodes' recent run (Exclusive)

While Cody Rhodes' return to WWE was one of the most hyped moments in recent memory, a veteran believes that his performances afterwards were quite subpar.

The American Nightmare was thrust into the spotlight immediately upon his return, setting up a feud with Roman Reigns. Despite massive fan support behind him to win the Universal championship, his match against the Tribal Chief led to him losing after a valiant effort. Since then, he has been involved in a few other feuds, including one with Brock Lesnar.

It is hard to argue however that his prominence in the active scene has dipped in the last few months. Cody's current rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura also seems to barely any pay-off in the long run. Vince Russo apparently also thinks similarly. When talking about the MVPs of 2023 on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer gave Cody a low grade in terms of performance and storylines.

"I am giving Cody Rhodes a C. He has done zero for me. Zero for me." [14:39 onwards]

Cody Rhodes may not win WWE Royal Rumble 2024, says Bill Apter

There is still significant fan support behind Cody Rhodes going up against Roman Reigns again, which has led to many questioning whether he will win the Royal Rumble twice in a row. Bill Apter, however, does not think so.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist explained why CM Punk was more likely to win.

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk, if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody, because you know Cody has been in a top, top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed." [6:05 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Cody Rhodes in WWE.

