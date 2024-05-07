Former WWE employee feels his departure changed Vince McMahon for the worse (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Vince McMahon got a huge shock when he left the company in 1999. He recently discussed how his departure affected the 78-year-old.

Russo was the head writer for WWE at the peak of the Attitude Era. At that time, the company was doing record numbers in TV ratings. Major stars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, Mankind, and many more took center stage as the promotion defeated its rival, WCW, in the Monday Night Wars.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Vince McMahon made some major changes after he and his co-writer, Ed Ferrara, left the company.

"I think he got worse. I think he changed a lot when me and Ed left. Regardless of what anybody wants to say and anybody wants to believe bro, me and Ed were writing the entire show. He didn't see it coming."

Russo said his former boss developed trust issues and employed an entire team of writers. The veteran added that McMahon didn't want any WWE writer to have the same power that he and Ferrara had back in the day.

"I think after that when we left, I think two things happened. Number one, he wasn't gonna trust or be comfortable with anybody. And number two, he was not gonna give two writers the power over the show. That's exactly why he went from two writers to twenty-two writers. No two writers were gonna get that power again because we left him." [From 28:25 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

During this week's discussion, Russo also spoke in detail about how WWE had erased Vince McMahon's legacy and was insulting him with its new-era promos.

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon continues to remain persona non grata with the new management moving forward.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

