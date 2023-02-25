Former WWE employee feels Triple H has a "plan" for 13-time Champion at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Triple H's creative plans for Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley created history this year when she became the first woman in history to enter the Women's Royal Rumble at the Number 1 spot and win the entire thing. With the victory, the Eradicator punched a ticket to WrestleMania. She later revealed that she wanted to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte, given their history at the Show of Shows.

On this week's Smack Talk, Mantell felt that Hunter was an excellent booker and would take his time with the Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair storyline. He suggested that Triple H should be planning for a story arc between the two women that goes beyond WWE WrestleMania.

"Keep in mind that he's a distance runner, Triple H. He's not gonna hotshot it because there's no need to. He's got all that video, he has live TV, five hours a week to get the story across. So of course this is gonna lead us to WrestleMania but where do we go from there? But I'm sure he has a plan for it so we'll see." [From 38:26 - 38:54]

Rhea Ripley squared off with Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

The Queen came out to the ring this week asking for the challenger to show up. Instead, Charlotte was greeted by Dominik Mysterio.

The 25-year-old drew some parallels between himself and Flair. However, he antagonized the champ by saying that his "Mami" would take her down at WrestleMania. Just as things started to heat up, Rhea marched down to the ring. She stared down the SmackDown Women's Champion before Dom separated her and moved her away from the ring.

