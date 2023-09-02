Former WWE employee opens up on his disgust for Shinsuke Nakamura's matches; calls him "Japanese grandfather"

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about his dislike for Shinsuke Nakamura matches.

The King of Strong Style is scheduled to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Payback. In the weeks leading up to the matchup, Nakamura has managed to outwit the champ and landed some vicious sneak attacks on Rollins. He even played some mind games, claiming that he knew of The Visionary's injured back and would target it during the match.

On this week's episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran claimed that he didn't like watching Shinsuke Nakamura's matches because he didn't look like a credible adversary. Cornette stated that the Japanese star looked weak and sickly compared to other stars on the roster.

"I never wanna see Nakamura because the only thing I think when I see him is, 'Oh God, will Japanese grandfather get hurt?' He looks frail, he looks sickly. He looks infirm. I don't get it," said the veteran. [From 02:40 - 02:55]

Jim Cornette detailed why Seth Rollins was facing Shinsuke Nakamura

During the same conversation, the former manager acknowledged that Seth was working really hard to elevate the World Championship. However, he detailed that this match was made just for Rollins to have another title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura.

"Seth is one of the biggest stars in the company. I recognize that. I know he's trying real hard to make the World Title number three seem like something. But everybody views Roman Reigns as the champion in WWE. And then Nakamura, he's just a tomato can to run Seth Rollins' record out. To defend the title over and over again so it might one day turn into a real title. But in the meantime, jeez, I don't want to see this match." [From 02:08 - 02:39]

Cornette explained that Seth Rollins was defending the title so that it gained some credibility and would hold the same prestige as Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

