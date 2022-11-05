Former WWE employee points out a huge botch during Liv Morgan's match on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently called out the SmackDown announcers for failing to address the action correctly during Liv Morgan's matchup with Sonya Deville.

During the No Disqualification match, the two superstars hit each other with anything they could get their hands on. In the middle of the encounter, Liv set up a table at ringside.

Deville tried to German Suplex Morgan into the table, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion fought back before deciding to throw caution to the win and jump, leading to both superstars crashing into the furniture.

Speaking on SmackTalk this week, Dutch Mantell said that Liv and Sonya had a stellar encounter to open the show. However, he was unhappy with the announcers for not being able to express the intensity of the action in the ring.

He detailed that Liv used her in-ring IQ during the table spot to take out Deville instead of what the commentary team called it as both stars taking the damage.

"A great match. And this Liv Morgan, when she did the double table spot with both of them, I think the announcers didn't really pick up on it. She used her opponent to go through the table, therefore, saving her from getting hurt. They said, 'They both went through it. She gave up herself.' No, she gave up her opponent to go through that table to save her. And the chairs at the end of it, they were brutal." [From 16:59 - 17:36]

You can watch the full interview here:

Dutch Mantell feels Liv Morgan took a stiff bump on the chairs

In the closing moments of the matchup, Liv Morgan got hold of Sonya Deville and planted her with the Oblivion on a pile of steel chairs in the ring.

However, the win came at a cost, as Dutch pointed out that she had also landed on cold, hard steel during her finishing move.

"It probably did hurt her. The piledriver, it looked like Liv took the worst of that. But she got up, she didn't sell it." [From 17:44 - 17:55]

Liv's decisive win this week probably puts this rivalry to rest, which started immediately after she lost the title to Ronda Rousey.

What do you think lies next for the feisty superstar in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comments below.

