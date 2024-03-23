Former WWE employee reveals how feuding with The Rock could end tragically for Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about a possible storyline direction where The Rock could fire Cody Rhodes.

The animosity between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare has intensified in the past month, with the two superstars hurling insults at each other. Last week on SmackDown, The Great One entertained the fans with ''The Rock Concert'' aimed at berating Cody and his family. The multi-time WWE Champion also cut a promo on social media, where he claimed that he would beat The American Nightmare with his belt and then hand over the bloodied belt to the latter's mom.

Consequently, Cody Rhodes cut a scathing promo on The People's Champ on the last edition of Monday Night RAW.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that The Rock could fire Cody Rhodes to attract heat from fans. The Brahma Bull is a part of the TKO Board of Directors and is technically Cody's boss. Hence, the Hollywood megastar has the power to fire the two-time Men's Royal Rumble winner.

"He's [The Rock] the Final Boss! Then he turns around to really get heat, and he fires Cody just to p**s everybody off! They'll all hate him then! 'Cody get your a*s outta here! 'I'm tired of looking at you!''' said Mantell. [From 13:27 onwards]

Over the last three weeks, The Rock has made it clear that he will do everything in his power to ensure that Roman Reigns walks out of WrestleMania XL with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

The Final Boss is now set to make one final appearance on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before The Show of Shows.

