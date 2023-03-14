Former WWE employee says nobody will remember The Bloodline storyline "10 years from now" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo doesn't think The Bloodline storyline will be talked about a decade from now.

The angle involves the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, his cousins The Usos & Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. The story is about betrayal, acceptance, championships, and family. Zayn, who was recognized as the Honorary Uce, turned on the group at Royal Rumble and is currently trying to get his former best friend to help him put an end to the faction.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that the reason why people like The Bloodline storyline is because everything else in WWE hasn't been very good. He also thinks that the fans won't be talking about it in ten years' time.

"What's the last masterpiece we've seen? You're gonna tell me The Bloodline, I'm sorry, everybody thinks The Bloodline was so great because everything else sucked. There was nothing else on the shows, this was the only freaking storyline. Give me a break," said Russo.

He continued:

"This was not Hamelot, this was not Shakespeare. Everything else on both shows absolutely sucked and this was the only thing that looked like an angle. Like seriously, do you really think 10 years from now people are gonna be talking about The Bloodline storyline? I don't," he added. [54:15-56:00]

You can watch the full video here:

Will Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn put an end to The Bloodline in WWE?

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso shockingly attacked Sami Zayn, cementing his place in The Bloodline. He and his brothers began assaulting the former Intercontinental Champion in the ring until Cody Rhodes came out to make the save.

The American Nightmare and the former Honrary Uce got into another brawl with the stable on SmackDown last week. If Cody dethrones Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it could spell the end of The Bloodline for good.

Do you think people will still remember this storyline in 10 years time? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes