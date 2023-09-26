Former WWE employee shows shade at Cody Rhodes; claims he is a "weak" babyface (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that RAW is lacking a top babyface despite having Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso.

The American Nightmare kicked off RAW this week but was interrupted by The Judgment Day. The situation looked bad for Cody before the likes of Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn came to his aid, driving out the nefarious faction with some steel chair shots.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that RAW was lacking star power in their top babyfaces. He claimed that KO and Sami were in the independent circuit for far too long while Jey has just broken out as a singles star after being in a tag team for a decade. The former writer felt that Cody Rhodes was also a mid-carder during his previous run with the company and had the infamous Stardust gimmick for a while:

"At the top of the show, when those four guys are the top babyfaces of the company, I'm sorry man, that is weak." Russo continued, "Bro, come on. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were in the independent circuit for years, and years, and years for a reason. Jey Uso, great talent but you know, he was in a tag team with his brother for well over a decade. Then you got Cody Rhodes, who was Stardust. There's a lot of people who haven't forgotten that. Like really bro? These are your top four babyfaces on RAW?" [From 11:54 - 12:51]

Cody Rhodes came out to help Owens and Zayn at the end of RAW

In the main event of RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

However, the match was far from being fair as Dominik Mysterio and even JD McDonagh rushed out to tilt the odds in favor of The Judgment Day. Jey Uso neutralized "Dirty" Dom, and Cody Rhodes engaged McDonagh.

However, in the chaos that ensued, JD decked Zayn with the tag title, allowing Damian Priest to pin him for the win. After the battle, everyone got into a brawl, and WWE officials came down to separate the two groups as the show went off-air.

