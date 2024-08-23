Former WWE employee slams Goldberg for recent comments on major wrestling promotion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bill Goldberg. The latter recently made some shocking comments on AEW and Tony Khan.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the veteran wrestler fired shots at All Elite President Tony Khan. He made it clear that he was never close to signing a deal with AEW, calling it "too cheesy" for his liking. He even went on to say that Tony was a male Dixie Carter, former TNA Wrestling President.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo questioned how Goldberg could even make a comparison. He pointed out that the WCW veteran never worked for either promoter, so he wouldn't know how they functioned.

"I just find it really odd because the reality of the situation is Bill Goldberg didn't work for either person." Russo added, "Again, Bill Goldberg hasn't worked for either person. So, I just don't know how he has all this knowledge to make the comparison when he didn't work for either of them." [From 2:00 onwards]

During the same conversation, Russo came out in support of his former boss. He mentioned that she was incredible and was too nice to be in a cut-throat business like wrestling.

"Listen, man, when it comes to Dixie, I'm gonna defend Dixie to the moon. She was in way over her head. She had no idea what she was getting herself into. She was way, way, way too nice to be in a business like that." [From 2:27 onwards]

Former WWE star EC3 also claimed that he had worked with Dixie for a long time and that she was one of the sweetest people he knew.

