  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Goldberg
  • Former WWE employee slams Goldberg for recent comments on major wrestling promotion (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee slams Goldberg for recent comments on major wrestling promotion (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Aug 23, 2024 01:27 GMT
Bill Goldberg had stellar runs with WCW and WWE [Image credits: WWE]
Goldberg had stellar runs with WCW and WWE [Image credits: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bill Goldberg. The latter recently made some shocking comments on AEW and Tony Khan.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the veteran wrestler fired shots at All Elite President Tony Khan. He made it clear that he was never close to signing a deal with AEW, calling it "too cheesy" for his liking. He even went on to say that Tony was a male Dixie Carter, former TNA Wrestling President.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo questioned how Goldberg could even make a comparison. He pointed out that the WCW veteran never worked for either promoter, so he wouldn't know how they functioned.

also-read-trending Trending
"I just find it really odd because the reality of the situation is Bill Goldberg didn't work for either person." Russo added, "Again, Bill Goldberg hasn't worked for either person. So, I just don't know how he has all this knowledge to make the comparison when he didn't work for either of them." [From 2:00 onwards]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

During the same conversation, Russo came out in support of his former boss. He mentioned that she was incredible and was too nice to be in a cut-throat business like wrestling.

"Listen, man, when it comes to Dixie, I'm gonna defend Dixie to the moon. She was in way over her head. She had no idea what she was getting herself into. She was way, way, way too nice to be in a business like that." [From 2:27 onwards]

Watch the full video below.

youtube-cover

Former WWE star EC3 also claimed that he had worked with Dixie for a long time and that she was one of the sweetest people he knew.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी