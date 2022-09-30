Former WWE employee on rumored heat with Stephanie McMahon

Former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Angelina Love recently addressed her rumored heat with Stephanie McMahon.

Love is a legend on both the independent circuit and IMPACT Wrestling, where she is a six-time Knockouts World Champion. She also earned Knockout's Tag Titles during her time with the former Total Nonstop Action. Following this, she had a brief stint with Ring of Honor, where she picked up the Women of Honor Championship. Furthermore, she was briefly pegged for a run on WWE's ECW, managing a tag team that also included Mike Knox in TNA.

However, Angelina was quickly released from the company's developmental system shortly before her call-up. Love noted that she was still unsure what caused the release but had heard a couple of rumors which she addressed on the latest livestream of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree. Some of the rumors included Stephanie McMahon having a particular dislike for her.

"I heard Stephanie McMahon didn't like me, and if that's true, I don't know why. We never had any negative run-in. I probably only saw her twice at TV and it was just the easy pleasantries that you do." she said (10:07 - 10:20)

Love denied any ill-will between her and McMahon, noting that no crossed words had ever occurred between them.

The Stephanie McMahon heat was not the only rumor Angelina Love addressed

Love noted that the McMahon Heat was not the only rumor she's heard regarding her WWE release.

She went on to state that Aron Stevens, formerly Damian Sandow, was also up for release. When Angelina heard it, rumors were that she earned more money than Stevens, therefore her contract was terminated first.

"I also heard that it was coming down to them figuring out if they were going to release me or Aron Stevens." she added (10:20 - 10:27)

Angelina then elaborated.

"But he was making 500 a week and I was making 1000 a week. So I was making more than him. (10:35 - 10:44)

Love mentioned later in the show that the release was definitely for the best, given the success she would go on to have in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

What do you think of the Stephanie McMahon rumor? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

