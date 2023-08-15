Former WWE employee thrashes The Judgment Day for dominating RAW; feels casual fans "don't care" about the faction (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels casual fans are not very fond of The Judgment Day.

The nefarious faction has been the focal point of RAW over the last few weeks. Finn Balor has been featured in the main event spot, while Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio hold the Women's World Championship and NXT North American Championship, respectively. On the other hand, Damian Priest is well on his way to becoming a future champion as Señor Money in the Bank.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his frustration with seeing the heel faction every week. He mentioned they were heavily featured on the red brand, but casual fans were not interested in the group's storylines.

"Bro, they have this Judgment Day all over the show every single week. And guess what? Casual fans like me, television viewers, we don't care about any of these people. We don't care about any of them. And they dominate the show each and every single week." [5:20 - 5:42]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

The Judgment Day laid waste to Cody Rhodes on RAW

Finn Balor was in the main event of WWE RAW, facing off against Cody Rhodes. The Judgment Day tried to interfere as Priest tried to pass the Money in the Bank briefcase to Balor as a weapon. However, the plan backfired as Rhodes got hold of the case and decked The Prince with it while the referee was distracted. He then hit the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare didn't get much time to celebrate as The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh assaulted him. Even Sami Zayn could not save him, and the two stars were subjected to a brutal beatdown.

Do you agree with Russo's opinion on the faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here