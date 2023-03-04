Former WWE Intercontinental Champion addresses rumors his triceps were implants

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson recently addressed rumors that his triceps were implants.

Johnson debuted in the Stamford-based company in 1995. The 59-year-old spent nearly three years as a regular competitor, during which he won the Intercontinental Championship. However, he left Vince McMahon's promotion in 1998.

Over the past few years, a few of Johnson's former co-workers have claimed that some of his muscles were implants, including WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. In a shoot interview with Pouding The Meat Podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion addressed these claims.

"Oh my God brother, that is the most stupidest sh*t I've ever heard in my life. My tricips were implants? Oh man, so I guess his [Jim Ross] fat belly was an implant," he said. [40:25 - 40:45]

Ahmed Johnson had heat with The Rock in WWE

During his time in WWE, Ahmed Johnson had backstage heat with several superstars, including The Rock. In the same interview with Pouding The Meat Podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed that The Brahma Bull and the other members of The Nation of Domination were jealous of him.

Johnson also detailed his heated argument with The Rock in the locker room before a match.

"One time in the locker room, me and Rock got into an argument... [What was the fight over between you and The Rock?] Well, we were arguing over basically our finish and, you know, who was gonna do what in the ring. Back then, he wasn't The Rock, you know, he was Rocky Maivia becoming The Rock. But it was basically, you know, him not wanting to take my finish, me not wanting to take his finish. It was kinda back and forth argument from there," he said.

