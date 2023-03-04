Former WWE star to make a rare appearance 20 years after his final match

In a rare appearance, former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson will attend a fan meet-and-greet in Washington, New Jersey, on March 11.

Johnson was a popular mid-card act on WWE TV during the mid-to-late 90s. He is a former Intercontinental Champion as well.

Johnson hasn't stepped foot in the ring since his last match in 2003. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling (ISPW) recently announced that the veteran would be signing autographs and taking photos at the March 11 event in New Jersey.

Johnson wrestled in his last match on November 8, 2003, in a winning effort against Action Jackson. He wrestled for WWE and WCW during the peak of his career.

Ahmed Johnson had a falling out with Vince McMahon right when he left WWE

Ahmed Johnson left the Stamford-based promotion in early-1998. He didn't leave the company on good terms and had a falling out with Vince McMahon.

Johnson opened up about the same while talking to Sportskeeda:

“Because me and Vince had a falling out right when I left, we had a falling out, and he told me then that I wouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame because of our falling out. He actually told me that… It was that (contractual differences) and other little things, but yeah, it was a lot of contractual differences.”

Johnson feuded with some of the biggest stars in the business during the 90s. His biggest outing came at WrestleMania 13 in 1997. At the event, Johnson and The Legion of Doom defeated The Nation of Domination (Faarooq, Crush, and Savio Vega) in a Chicago Street Fight.

Johnson's biggest singles win occurred at the King of the Ring 1996 event. That night, he defeated Goldust to become the Intercontinental Champion. Unfortunately, an injury resulted in him vacating the coveted belt.

