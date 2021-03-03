"He told me I wouldn't be in the WWE Hall of Fame" - Vince McMahon had a big falling-out with a former champion (Exclusive) 

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted on Facebook and YouTube. The former Intercontinental Champion was asked why he hasn't been inducted yet into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ahmed Johnson is the first African American to win the IC title, and he was quite a popular figure during his early days in WWE. Johnson revealed that he and Vince McMahon had a falling-out before he quit the company in 1998.

Vince McMahon outrightly told Ahmed Johnson that the superstar would never be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Because me and Vince had a falling out right when I left, we had a falling out, and he told me then that I wouldn't be in the Hall of Fame because of our falling out. He actually told me that."

Ahmed Johnson would add that while there were a few factors involved, his issues with Vince McMahon and eventual WWE departure stemmed from the contractual differences he had with the company.

"It was that (contractual differences) and other little things, but yeah, it was a lot of contractual differences."

Despite Johnson's prospects of getting into the WWE Hall of Fame looking grim, the veteran still responded to a question about who should ideally induct him in a dream scenario.

Probably Al Snow: Ahmed Johnson on who should induct him if he did get into the WWE Hall of Fame

Johnson named Al Snow and explained that the former WWE European Champion helped him immensely in his career. Johnson revealed that Al Snow took him under his wing and familiarized him with many unknown facets of the business.

"Let me see. Probably Al Snow. With Al, we just didn't have a match. Al took me in and taught me a few things, you know. He was kind of an off-the-clock instructor."

The latest episode of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted was an all-out shoot interview as Ahmed Johnson minced no words while recollecting various moments and people from his wrestling career. Johnson didn't have anything favorable to say about a few WWE Hall of Famers, and he also revealed why Vince McMahon removed him from a top faction.

