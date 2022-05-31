Former WWE Intercontinental Champion breaks silence after returning during Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' segment on RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins engaged in a wild brawl ahead of their match at Hell in a Cell.

Interestingly enough, former WWE star Curtis Axel made a surprise appearance during the brawl as backstage personnel who were in charge of separating the two rivals.

Taking to Twitter, Axel has now reacted to his return, as he quoted a tweet from WWE's official Twitter handle and simply reacted with an emoji.

Check out the real-life Joe Hennig's tweet below:

The last time the WWE Universe saw Axel was back in February of 2020. Before the pandemic, the former Intercontinental Champion was released by the company. According to reports, Axel was re-hired by WWE a few weeks ago and is currently working as a producer backstage.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will clash at the upcoming Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set for a huge showdown at the upcoming Hell in a Cell show. This will be their third televised match since the return of The American Nightmare.

At WrestleMania 38, Rhodes returned to WWE after a six-year gap and a quality stint with All Elite Wrestling. Upon his comeback, he defeated a former WWE Universal Champion in the form of Rollins, not once but twice.

The American Nightmare's second win over The Visionary was at WrestleMania Backlash. Their upcoming Hell in a Cell match is likely to bring their rivalry to an end.

On this week's RAW, Rollins took multiple digs at Rhodes in a promo that the WWE Universe highly appreciated. The former multi-time world champion even referenced The Elite, AEW, and Rhodes breaking a throne during his time with his former promotion.

The two men then engaged in a wild brawl as multiple WWE officials ran down to keep both men apart from one another. It will be interesting to see which star comes out on top on June 5.

