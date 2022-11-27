Former WWE legend rips into The Rock's latest movie; says she wants "2 hours" of her life back

WWE legendary valet Missy Hyatt snubbed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam film. The Great One hit the blockbuster box office as he played the most challenging DC Universe anti-superhero, Black Adam.

The wrestler-turned-actor has been working to enter the comic verse as Black Adam since 2007. For the past 15 years, The Rock has wanted to change the power hierarchy in the DC Universe.

However, Missy Hyatt, prominently known for her appearances in WCW, WWF, ECW, and Impact Wrestling, took a shot recently at Johnson's box office movie.

Hyatt took to Twitter to share that she had twenty minutes left on the clock to finish the film. The legendary valet mentioned that she wasted "2 hours" of her life watching Black Adam and demanded her time back.

"I rarely watch current movies. I have 20 min left on black Adam, and I want 2 hours of my life back. Nothing good to say about this movie. Did anyone take the time to read this script and say I want a rewrite, or this is crap?" she tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Missy Hyatt @missyhyatt I rarely watch current movies. I have 20 min left on black Adam and I want 2 hours of my life back. Nothing good to say about this movie. Did anyone take the time to read this script and say I want a rewrite or this is crap? I rarely watch current movies. I have 20 min left on black Adam and I want 2 hours of my life back. Nothing good to say about this movie. Did anyone take the time to read this script and say I want a rewrite or this is crap?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not the only World Champion the legendary valet took a shot at

Former WCW superstar Miss Hyatt recently took a shot at former AEW World Champion CM Punk after the All Out media scrum.

Over a year later, Colt Cabana appeared on AEW television. Cabana was the centerpiece of CM Punk's rant wherein he buried the Elite and the former.

While positively reacting to Colt Cabana's massive return, Miss Hyatt seemingly ribbed Punk by stating that Cabana did not need to provide the crowd with ice cream bars to be over with them.

"So happy to see @ColtCabana back on @aew he didnt even have to buy the crowd ice cream bars to be cheered," Missy Hyatt tweeted.

💙AK #MI 💙 @ak_sr10

The guy is literally finishing WWE🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

#AEWRampage #CMPunk CM PUNK said "Grab a free ICE CREAM BAR on me"The guy is literally finishing WWE🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 CM PUNK said "Grab a free ICE CREAM BAR on me" The guy is literally finishing WWE🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#AEWRampage #CMPunk

In just a month, the legendary valet apparently fired shots at two World Champions, The Rock and CM Punk. However, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam received massive praise from his fans worldwide.

What do you think of the Black Adam movie? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes